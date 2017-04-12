RadioandMusic
Lee Ryan starts 'EastEnders' shooting

MUMBAI: Former Blue band member Lee Ryan has started shooting his first scenes for 'EastEnders'.

The singer has been cast as bar manager Woody Woodward, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He has started filming his debut episodes, which are set to air next week, according to The Sun Online.

Although Ryan has been pictured accompanying his co-star Shona McGarty, who portrays Whitney Dean in the soap, behind the bar at The Queen Vic pub, further details of his plot line and how he will make an entrance have remained secret.

He has said he has been made to feel so welcomed by his colleagues, although he knew a few of the cast members before he joined the show.

(Source: IANS)

