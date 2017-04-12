Kerano to play in Mumbai as a part of Baleno Wicked Weekends

MUMBAI: Counted as one of India’s definitive progressive house acts in the country, Delhi-based DJ, Kerano will be performing in Mumbai as part of Baleno Wicked Weekends on 15 April.

Kerano’s whose latest release on Armada Records, collaboration with Jochen Miller made it to the Beatport Top10 at #3 was born and raised in New Delhi. A drummer since the age of four, songwriter since the age of 14, he decided to finally take the step and hit the studio in college where he was introduced to the world of dance music.

His debut track, collaboration with Tom Swoon released on Ultra reached #4 on Beatport Progressive House charts. Being supported by tastemakers like Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Afrojack, Dash Berlin, W&W, R3hab, Quintino, Deniz Koyu, Benny Benassi, Sick Individuals, and many more, after signing a deal with MusicAllStars Publishing, Kerano collaborated with Dutch duo Magnificence on ‘Breathing’ which went on to the #1 spot on Beatport Top10 Progressive House!

Described as India’s longest party marathon, Baleno Wicked Weekends – collaboration between Maruti Suzuki - NEXA and ZEE Live – has put on 14 shows so far and looks to feature some of the most exciting independent music talent from India.