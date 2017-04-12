RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2017 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Arnab Goswami can't do without music

MUMBAI: The self-professed ‘sole leader’ of Journalism who wants to change the perception of reportage today, Arnab Goswami was seen at Radio City studio Mumbai, yesterday to promote his upcoming channel Republic TV. One expected a lot of serious conversations between Goswami and the host for the evening show RJ Salil and RJ Archana, but to our surprise, there were some light-hearted conversations.

Goswami spoke about the objective of the new channel and the journalism that he is looking at promoting. But, during one of the rapid fire round with the RJs, Goswami spoke about things he cannot live without and one of which is ‘music’.

Yes, you heard it right. The newsman cannot live without music. Goswami finds time for music in spite of having a packed schedule.

After learning about his love for music the RJs at Radio City couldn’t help but ask him about his favourite singer and without taking too much time Goswami said, ‘Papon’. The ‘Mohe Mohe Ke Dhage’ singer is his favourite not just because of his musical skills but also because they come from the same state – Assam.

