Virtuoso Shubha Mudgal to perform in 'Udayswar' at Prithvi Theatre

MUMBAI: ‘Udayswar’ an Indian classical music concert of morning ragas will commence with a vocal performance by virtuoso Shubha Mudgal accompanied by Aneesh Pradhan on (Tabla) and Sudhir Nayak on (Harmonium) at Prithvi Theatre on Sunday, 16 April 2017.

The event will start at 7:30 am in the morning. This monthly morning concert series is organised by Pancham Nishad in association with Prithvi theatre.

‘Udayswar’ at Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak based on the eight prahar (time spans) of the day, this concert features morning ragas of the second prahar performed by various artistes.

Till date, ‘Udayswar’ at Prithvi has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind and Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia among others.