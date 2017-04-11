RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2017 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

Top ten Tuesday tunes to brighten your ride back home

MUMBAI: Good evening readers! It's time to pack your bags and go home. This probably isn't the best hour to go out for a little spin in Mumbai but it sure as hell feels good to cruise around the city when the rush is gone. And what’s better than having a good old playlist to fulfill the needs of the mood?

So here’s a list of top ten songs you can listen to when you are out on a nice breezy drive.

This totally grabs the pulse of the moment.

This song is about a road trip. How can it not be on the list?

Something about this song that always fits a midnight drive.

Can you not visualize a drive through Bandstand with this one?

Put the pedal to the metal!

If you are a Shahrukh Khan fan, I’m sure you have played it a million times on your car.

The ultimate drive song.

This movie had too many good songs.

Such a feel good number to have on full blast when you’re driving

An absolute favourite. Enjoy!

Tags
Shahrukh Khan Bandstand Tuesday Songs
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2017

I always wanted to be a singer, not a lyric writer: Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: National Award winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, interacted with more than 400 students at the Whistling Woods International campus and gave them an overview of lyric writing on 14 March 2017.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2017

Baleno Wicked Weekends to feature Indian electronica legends Midival Punditz

MUMBAI: Baleno Wicked Weekends - the multi-city nightlife campaign returns to Delhi for an edition that includes one of the bastions of the Indian electronica prospect, Midival Punditz.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2017

'Halka Halka' gets Sonu Nigam an overwhelming response

MUMBAI: The decision of Zee Music Company to release 'Halka Halka' –a song that suffered the axe of editing -- from 'Raees' is definitely one of their best decisions of 2017.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2017

'Halka Halka' from 'Raees' releases on public demand

MUMBAI: One of the finest gems of Bollywood industry, playback singer Sonu Nigam was recently a part of Bollywood controversy. The playback singer along with Shreya Ghoshal had lent his voice to blockbuster SRK film ‘Raees’, but the song did not make the final cut.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

Listen: Mumbai-based songwriters release festive singles for Christmas

MUMBAI: Vernon Noronha, the young songwriter from Mumbai, is a regular in Mumbai’s gig circuit. From reputed music festivals like NH7 Weekender to releasing his debut EP this year, Noronha has had quite a journey.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM's 'key to successful' 10 years in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: DB Corp Group's MY FM that leads the retail market completed 10 years recently.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii maintains its leadership over other channels

MUMBAI: Mastiii has been leading the music genre for over two years now, with its phenomenal ratiread more

News
Radio Mirchi to cap inventory of existing radio stations to 15 minutes

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi continued its association with GoaFest to present the third edition of the read more

Press Releases
Radio City's Rag Rag Mein Daude City campaign reigns at the Goa Fest 2017

MUMBAI: Radio City’s creative agency Scarecrow Communications swept the Goa Fest 2017 with five aread more

News
Red FM increases ad price by 15 to 20 per cent

MUMBAI: After MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent last week, Red FM now announcread more

top# 5 articles

1
WizKid releases 'Come Closer' featuring Drake

MUMBAI: Nigerian singer/songwriter WizKid releases his first official single 'Come Closer' featuring Drake off of his forthcoming debut project, '...read more

2
Virtuoso Shubha Mudgal to perform in 'Udayswar' at Prithvi Theatre

MUMBAI: ‘Udayswar’ an Indian classical music concert of morning ragas will commence with a vocal performance by virtuoso Shubha Mudgal accompanied by...read more

3
Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Pakistan over Jadhav

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor have reacted strongly to Pakistan's decision to award death sentence to...read more

4
Mariah Carey forms Butterfly Mc Records jointly with Epic Records

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum global superstar Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time with 18 Hot 100 #1 hits, inks an exclusive joint...read more

5
We've had more good days than bad: Laxmi Bomb

MUMBAI: Meet 'Laxmi Bomb', a three and a half years old electro-pop outfit from 'Bombay' that put in a nutshell the sound of the streets of Mumbai....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group