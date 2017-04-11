RadioandMusic
News |  11 Apr 2017 16:50

The Chainsmokers and Drake lead nominees for 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced on Monday 10 April 2017.

Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the pack with 22 nods. Among those, The Chainsmokers will vie for Top Artist as well as Top Duo/Group and Top 100 Artist at 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Also, Drake will compete for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Twenty One Pilots follows with 17 nominations, then Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyonce with eight including Top Artist, Top Female and Top Billboard 200. Other artists with multiple nominations include Justin Timberlake with four nods; Future, Kenny Chesney, Kirk Franklin, Sia and Travis Greene with three; and Adele, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Calvin Harris, Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho and Nicky Jam with two.

Other nominees include A Tribe Called Quest, Carlos Vives, Casting Crowns, Chris Young, CNCO, DJ Khaled, Dixie Chicks, Enrique Iglesias, Kygo, Maluma, Shakira, TROLLS Soundtrack, Zach Williams and ZAYN.

WizKid, Daft Punk, P!nk, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, MØ, Maluma, Shakira and Wisin also received Special Recognition for being featured in nominated tracks.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, 21 May at 8pm on ABC.

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Top New Artist:

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

The Chainsmokers

Top Male Artist:

Future

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyoncé

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Justin Timberlake

Top Radio Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist:

Future

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Top Rap Album:

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Top Country Collaboration:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Latin Song:

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives and Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Top Christian Song:

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

