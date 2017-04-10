Swanand Kirkire, Anupam Roy and Bengali band Chandrabindu team up for a music video

MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, National award winning singer Anupam Roy, and Kolkata-based Bengali band Chandrabindu have teamed up for an upcoming music video.

The track is titled as 'Adda' and has been sung by national award winner singer-composer from Kolkata, Anupam Roy.

Featuring Ritabhari Chakraborty along with Kunal Karan Kapoor, the video has been shot in Kolkata, which happens to be Ritabhari's hometown. Prior to this, Ritabhari’s debut in music video ‘Orrey Mon’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana became an instant hit. Ritabhari will be seen alongside popular television actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in a romantic number, who was last seen on television in ‘Na Bole Na Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’.

The video is all set to release on 15 April 2017.

Talking about it, renowned singer-songwriter Anupam Roy shared, “The song has a lovely tune, and this is my first work with Upal da of Chandrabindu. I adore his work. Ritabhari was also so nice to let me sing for this project. Lovely experience and thanks to the wonderful team,” signs off Anupam Roy.