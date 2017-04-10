Penn Masala to come to India yet again

MUMBAI: Penn Masala, formed at the University of Pennsylvania in 1996, the world’s first South Asian a cappella group is all set for its next India visit in the month of May.

People who do not know, Penn Masala is a group of students at the University of Pennsylvania who take a fresh look at a cappella by blending the best of South Asian sounds with the latest from the Western music.

They’ve consistently been at the forefront of South Asian-Western fusion ever since and famous for their cross-culture, cross-language mashups. Also, Penn Masala are releasing their latest album ‘Yuva’ on 21 April and they go on a multi-city tour in India in May 2017

The dates, venue and all the details of the tickets will be announced.

Lastly, Penn Masala, the cappella group have performed live at the White House, and they were featured in the Hollywood feature film and soundtrack for ‘Pitch Perfect 2’, which received an American Music Award for Best Soundtrack in 2015.