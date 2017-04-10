RadioandMusic
Nooran Sisters set for maiden performance in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sufi singing duo Nooran Sisters -- Jyoti and Sultana -- are scheduled to perform live here for the first time.

After belting out songs for films like "Sultan", "Dangal" and "Singh Is Bliing", the "Patakha guddi" singers will entertain music lovers with Punjabi and sufi numbers at Rabindra Natya Mandir, in Prabhadevi, on Tuesday 11 April 2017.

The Baisakhi gala has been organised by Punjab Association.

"We are very excited to be performing in Mumbai live for the first time on such an auspicious day. Mumbai has been special to us and we hope we can do more work in Bollywood," Jyoti and Sultana said in a joint statement.

As part of the event, the sisters will also felicitate veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

Source: IANS

