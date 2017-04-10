RadioandMusic
News |  10 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka part ways

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly split from her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who earlier worked as a backup dancer for her.

According to sources, Carey and Tanaka have parted ways over his "insane jealousy" and her "shutting the cash register drawer" on Tanaka's fingers, reports tmz.com.

The website claimed that Tanaka was in "unbridled fury" over Carey's relationship with her former husband Nick Cannon.

"She's been chummy with him for sure, mostly for the benefit of their twins. They vacation as a family and go to dinner and parties together, sometimes without the kids," the source said.

As per sources, Tanaka felt "disrespected" when Carey and Cannon came together to the Kids' Choice Awards last month.

Meanwhile, on Carey's behalf, the source shared that the singer got sick of paying the bills for his expensive shopping.

They were together for five months.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Mariah Carey Bryan Tanaka Nick Cannon
explore RNM

