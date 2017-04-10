Britney Spears to end her Las Vegas show in December

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears is ending her 'Piece of Me' residency at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on December 31 as her contract with Caesars Entertainment expires, her Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph said.

Rudolph said her next venue "could be conceivably anywhere, we could have it at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward", reports reviewjournal.com.

"We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided," Rudolph said on Friday.

"We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas."

What about other venues similar in size and staging to Axis -- including The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Park Theater and The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel.

"Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions," he said.

"We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

Rudolph has said Spears might take a break next spring.

"She might tour, she might work on a new album," he said.

(Source: IANS)