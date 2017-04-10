RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2017 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears to end her Las Vegas show in December

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears is ending her 'Piece of Me' residency at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on December 31 as her contract with Caesars Entertainment expires, her Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph said.

Rudolph said her next venue "could be conceivably anywhere, we could have it at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward", reports reviewjournal.com.

"We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided," Rudolph said on Friday.

"We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas."

What about other venues similar in size and staging to Axis -- including The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Park Theater and The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel.

"Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions," he said.

"We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

Rudolph has said Spears might take a break next spring.

"She might tour, she might work on a new album," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Britney Spears Planet Hollywood Piece of Me Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Larry Rudolph
Related news
News | 08 Apr 2017

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Jennifer Lopez sued over hoverboards

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been sued by a hoverboards company for not keeping her end of the contract. Lopez got some customised hoverboards for her Las Vegas show from Sidekick Group Corp.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Victoria Beckham back to singing

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, who became a sensation as part of girls group Spice Girls in the early 1990s, returned to her singing roots with the 'Carpool Karaoke' session of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2017

Britney Spears celebrates beau Sam Asghari's birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears celebrated her beau and personal trainer Sam Asgharis birthday by spending some quality time together. Asghari turned 23 on 3 March. Spears, 35, took to Instagram to greet him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 03 Mar 2017

Britney Spears designed new fragrance to empower women

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says that her latest perfume Fantasy makes women feel "empowered, flirtatious and sexy".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM increases ad price by 15 to 20 per cent

MUMBAI: After MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent last week, Red FM now announcread more

News
Andhra Pradesh gets second All India Radio regional news unit

NEW DELHI: A regional news unit of All India Radio Visakhapatnam at Siripuram was inaugurated by read more

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM ropes in Virender Sehwag and Ayaz Memon for new cricket based properties

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, is known to provide thematic content during the 20-20 cricket match series, read more

News
Scarecrow Communications bag 12 awards at Goa Fest 2017; Denstu Impact joins the party

GOA: The twelfth edition of the annual marketing and advertising community in the form of Goa Fesread more

Press Releases
Radio City 91.1FM triumphs 'Cricket Meri Jaan' with Mumbai Indians

MUMBAI: The cricket craze is expected to reach its heights with the most entertaining and excitinread more

top# 5 articles

1
'YouTube has changed the world of music'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash believe that the world's biggest video-sharing platform YouTube has changed...read more

2
"The final song of Begum Jaan summarizes the essence of the film", says Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: The final track of Begum Jaan, 'Woh Subaah Hum Hi Se Aayegi' was released today. Penned by the popular Indian Poet Sahir Ludhianvi, the song...read more

3
Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka part ways

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly split from her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who earlier worked as a backup dancer for her. According to sources...read more

4
Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' gets an official remix by DJ Akhil Talreja

MUMBAI: Heart throb and pop sensation Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' that is still topping charts will now be seen in a new avatar. Sony Music, today...read more

5
Penn Masala to come to India yet again

MUMBAI: Penn Masala, formed at the University of Pennsylvania in 1996, the world’s first South Asian a cappella group is all set for its next India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group