News |  10 Apr 2017 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' gets an official remix by DJ Akhil Talreja

MUMBAI: Heart throb and pop sensation Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' that is still topping charts will now be seen in a new avatar. Sony Music, today released the official remix of the song by DJ Akhil Talreja, a name extremely popular in the Bollywood circle.

One of the most promising DJ’s, Akhil has a massive following and has played at prestigious clubs globally. The remix created by him takes ‘Ek Dafaa’ at clubs to becoming a definite party starter.

‘Ek Dafaa’ released in February was an instant hit with the fans. This song was released after two massively successful hit by pop star Arjun Kanungo - the party track ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baadand’ the love ballad ‘Fursat’. Both these songs garnered a whopping 60MN views across digital services in less than a year. He bagged the ‘Best Pop Debut’ for ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ at the most coveted Global Indian Music Academy Awards in 2015.

Check the original track here –

