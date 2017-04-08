RadioandMusic
News |  08 Apr 2017 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry. Known widely in the live spectrum; with stage performances across the country and the world, she is now focusing on building her digital footprint with 'Qyuki Digital Media,' who has emerged as the foremost platform for musical talent.

One of Ambili's biggest inspirations growing up was Britney Spears' ‘Baby One More Time’ which gave her pop dream the catalyst she needed. Today, her heroes range from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Coldplay to several artistes from the underground hip-hop scene.

On stage, Ambili fuses her unbeatable energy with a vocal prowess possessed by few. Lauded by all for her on-stage stamina with 2-hour long high-octane concerts, her strength lies in making sure every single member of the audience, be it 8 or 80 years is on the dance floor grooving to her beats. Ambili racked up over 100 live concerts in 2016 alone, a feat in itself and she continues to remain a favourite to event organisers throughout the country for her irreplaceable aura. She has toured the world, including a US tour with Shaan; has opened for industry biggies like Pritam, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher to name a few; and has unfailingly left a lingering impression with every stage she has stormed!

While still in college, Ambili’s first big break was winning ‘Sunsilk Gang of Girls’, a music reality show that was aired on Zoom. Television shows such as Zoom’s ‘Maximum Style’, Zee Music’s ‘Hafta Bandh’, Sahara One's 'Jhoom India' showcased her electric personality and the incredible ‘performer’ in her to the world.

Elaborating on her association with Qyuki, Ambili says,"Qyuki is family. Stage has been my temple, my domain; but the time is just perfect to spread my wings digitally. I'm so excited to be bringing my music to the world and I couldn't have had a better team than these guys to be working with! People are gonna be so blown away by the work that we guys are doing together! I'm unabashedly beyond excited!"

Qyuki network head Sagar Gokhale said,“Working with incredible talent like Ambili is always a joy. Whether it’s a live gig or a meeting, she resonates with boundless energy and talent. We see a clear correlation between digital and live performances for millennial stars and will use our technology and content expertise to significantly enhance the brand that she has built.”

