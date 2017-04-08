Say cheers to Saturday with these chart-topping numbers

MUMBAI: Don’t forget to check our weekly curated list for this week’s songs which are topping the charts. Starting from Badshah’s ‘Mercy’, which is leading with more than 21 million views on YouTube or Asha Bhosle’s comeback song ‘Prem Mein Tohre’ for ‘Begum Jaan’, there are several tracks which are creating buzz. Check the list below.

Mercy

Song: Mercy

Album: O.N.E. (Original Never Ends)

Artist: Badshah

Lyrics/Music: Badshah

Mix: Badshah and Aditya Dev

Master: Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)

Music Label: Sony Music India

Move Your Lakk

Song: Move Your Lakk

Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha

Song and Rap lyrics: Badshah

Music Label: T-Series

Music and programming: Badshah

Mera Highway Star

Song: Mera Highway Star

Singer: Tulsi Kumar

Lyrics: Raftaar/Khushali Kumar/Mohan Singh

Music Composer: Sanjay Rajee

Rap: Raftaar

Music Label: T-Series

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Song: Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Singer: Parineeti Chopra

Music: Sachin-Jigar

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Music Label: YRF Music

Gulabi Retro Mix

Song: Gulabi Retro Mix

Singer: Sonu Nigam

Music Director: Tanishk Bagchi

Music Label: T-Series

Prem Mein Tohre

Song: Prem Mein Tohre

Singer: Asha Bhosle

Music Composer: Anu Malik

Lyricist: Kausar Munir

Songs Arranged and Produced By: Hitesh Modak

Songs Mixed and Mastered By: Eric Pillai (The Future Sound Of Bombay)

Jiyo Re Bahubali

Singers: Daler Mehndi, Sanjeev Chimmalgi and Ramya Behara

Music: M.M.Kreem

Lyricis: Manoj Muntashir

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Next Level

Song: Next Level

Singer: Hard Kaur, Vipul Kapoor

Music Director: Dj Dee Arora

Lyrics: Sonny Ravan

Music Label: T-Series

