Say cheers to Saturday with these chart-topping numbers
MUMBAI: Don’t forget to check our weekly curated list for this week’s songs which are topping the charts. Starting from Badshah’s ‘Mercy’, which is leading with more than 21 million views on YouTube or Asha Bhosle’s comeback song ‘Prem Mein Tohre’ for ‘Begum Jaan’, there are several tracks which are creating buzz. Check the list below.
Mercy
Song: Mercy
Album: O.N.E. (Original Never Ends)
Artist: Badshah
Lyrics/Music: Badshah
Mix: Badshah and Aditya Dev
Master: Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)
Music Label: Sony Music India
Watch the video:
Move Your Lakk
Song: Move Your Lakk
Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha
Song and Rap lyrics: Badshah
Music Label: T-Series
Music and programming: Badshah
Watch the video:
Mera Highway Star
Song: Mera Highway Star
Singer: Tulsi Kumar
Lyrics: Raftaar/Khushali Kumar/Mohan Singh
Music Composer: Sanjay Rajee
Rap: Raftaar
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the video:
Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin
Song: Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin
Singer: Parineeti Chopra
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Lyrics: Kausar Munir
Music Label: YRF Music
Watch the video:
Gulabi Retro Mix
Song: Gulabi Retro Mix
Singer: Sonu Nigam
Music Director: Tanishk Bagchi
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the video:
Prem Mein Tohre
Song: Prem Mein Tohre
Singer: Asha Bhosle
Music Composer: Anu Malik
Lyricist: Kausar Munir
Songs Arranged and Produced By: Hitesh Modak
Songs Mixed and Mastered By: Eric Pillai (The Future Sound Of Bombay)
Watch the video:
Jiyo Re Bahubali
Singers: Daler Mehndi, Sanjeev Chimmalgi and Ramya Behara
Music: M.M.Kreem
Lyricis: Manoj Muntashir
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Watch the video:
Next Level
Song: Next Level
Singer: Hard Kaur, Vipul Kapoor
Music Director: Dj Dee Arora
Lyrics: Sonny Ravan
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the video: