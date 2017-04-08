RadioandMusic
News |  08 Apr 2017 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's 'Mercy' crosses 21 million; 'Move Your Lakk' gets 17 million YouTube views

MUMBAI: Well, it goes without saying that, the Rap king Badshah is literally slaying the Indian music Industry as his latest singles are going ballistic. They have been jumping millions with every passing day.

Wait a minute! Not one million or ten million, Badshah’s latest single ‘Mercy’ has crossed 21 million; ‘Move Your Lakk’ (Noor) which was released on 29 March, got over 17 million views on YouTube and that is just within one week!

We are sure that Diljit and Badshah’s magical voices, along with Sonakshi’s backing will make it to 20 million.

Talking about ‘Move Your Lakk’ Badshah said, “If you are free to create new sounds, you eventually end up making good music. Let’s create original songs and that’s why I did ‘Move Your Lakk’. This year is the end. There will be no more remixes, recreations and there should not be.”

Watch the song:

‘Mercy’ is from his forthcoming album O.N.E. and features gorgeous and super talented Lauren Gottlieb grooving to it.

Talking about his latest single ‘Mercy’ he also explained, “The bass is dance hall; there is a bass line too. It is not influenced by any sort of song, it is a unique song. This is what I wanted to do.”

Watch the song:

