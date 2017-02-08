Timberlake plans to 'sneak' alcohol at Oscars

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake is planning to sneak alcohol into the Oscars ceremony later this month.

The 36-year-old has received his first Academy Awards nomination for his song 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from the film 'Trolls'.

Usually, the bar at the Dolby Theatre -- the ceremony's venue -- is situated outside the main space and there is no service within the auditorium. So, he plans to bring along his own flask.

Discussing his plans for the ceremony at the Academy Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Timberlake told hollywoodreporter.com: "We'll try to sneak a flask in."

Timberlake previously said he felt humbled to be nominated in the Best Original Song category.

"I'm really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all; I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song," he said.

The event will take place on February 26.

(Source: IANS)