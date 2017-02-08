RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2017 11:37 |  By RnMTeam

Timberlake plans to 'sneak' alcohol at Oscars

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake is planning to sneak alcohol into the Oscars ceremony later this month.

The 36-year-old has received his first Academy Awards nomination for his song 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from the film 'Trolls'.

Usually, the bar at the Dolby Theatre -- the ceremony's venue -- is situated outside the main space and there is no service within the auditorium. So, he plans to bring along his own flask.

Discussing his plans for the ceremony at the Academy Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Timberlake told hollywoodreporter.com: "We'll try to sneak a flask in."

Timberlake previously said he felt humbled to be nominated in the Best Original Song category.

"I'm really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all; I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song," he said.

The event will take place on February 26.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Timberlake Oscars Can't Stop The Feeling Trolls
Related news
News | 27 Jan 2017

Justin Timberlake humbled by first Oscar nomination

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is really humbled by his nomination at the upcoming 89th Academy Awards.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2017

Jessica Biel wonders if Timberlake has a flaw

MUMBAI: Actress Jessica Biel says she is still looking for a flaw in her husband and singer-actor Justin Timberlake after four years of marriage. Biel opened up about her relationship during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2016

Timberlake always wanted to combine music and film

MUMBAI: Actor Justin Timberlake says he always wanted to put his music in a film.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2016

Zooey Deschanel was nervous rapping in front of Timberlake

MUMBAI: Singer Zooey Deschanel was nervous rapping in front of singer Justin Timberlake.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2016

Timberlake to get song honour at Hollywood Film Awards

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake will receive the Hollywood song award at the Hollywood Film Awards for his single ‘Can’t stop the feeling!’ from the upcoming animated film ‘Trolls’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DJ Sumit Sethi to rule FM Tadka's 'Saturday Nights'

MUMBAI: Saturday nights will be party nights for FM Tadka listeners with the station roping in DJread more

News
UNESCO team visits community radio stations in Haryana

MUMBAI: The two community radio stations of Haryana – Radio Mewat and Gurgaon ki Awaaz experienceread more

News
Radio City launches new station in Kolhapur
,

MUMBAI: Radio City 95 FM seems to begin the energetic year with a planning to keep launching new read more

News
Supreme Court asks govt to streamline grievance redressal systems against media

NEW DELHI: Action was taken in 52 cases of television and two of radio in the past three years foread more

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran feels pretty good about marriage

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who is dating Cherry Seaborn, admits feeling pretty good about marriage. Sheeran briefly opened up about his relationship...read more

2
Bieber made $1.75 mn more than Gronkowski for ad

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber was reportedly paid $1.75 million more than the New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski for the...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Mahadevan to go unplugged

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Siddharth Mahadevan along with Shahid Mallya, Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar will come together to perform on ‘MTV...read more

4
Pink proud of her post-baby body

MUMBAI: Singer Pink is proud that she hasn't lost any baby weight. The 37-year-old hit the gym on Monday for the first time since giving birth...read more

5
AR Rahman, Ram Sampath, Divine on board with Apple Music

MUMBAI: The advent of Apple Music in India in 2015 created a soothing symphony among music lovers. The platform since its launch has developed a...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group