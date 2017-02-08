RadioandMusic
News |  08 Feb 2017

Ed Sheeran feels pretty good about marriage

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who is dating Cherry Seaborn, admits feeling pretty good about marriage.

Sheeran briefly opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Seaborn when he stopped by 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', reports eonline.com.

"She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up. And we live together now, we just got cats," he said.

Asked about expanding the family in the future, Sheeran responded: "Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids."

Then he was asked if this relationship is a marriage thing. Sheeran said: "I'm pretty...yeah I feel pretty good about it."

(Source: IANS)

