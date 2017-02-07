Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Mahadevan to go unplugged

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Siddharth Mahadevan along with Shahid Mallya, Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar will come together to perform on ‘MTV Unplugged’.

They will be part of the fifth episode of season six of the show, backed by Royal Stag Barrel Select.

"To be performing on a platform like ‘MTV Unplugged' definitely feels great. I am really excited to be performing with some of the best musicians in the country," Jasleen Royal said in a statement.

The singers will perform some hit numbers like ‘Bulleya’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Ikk Kudi’.

"This is the sixth season and the show has always given its audience a reason to sway to extremely soulful renditions. The youth finds great connect with MTV and hence I am more than thrilled to be performing on ‘MTV Unplugged'," Mahadevan said.

The episode will be aired on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)