RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Feb 2017 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Mahadevan to go unplugged

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Siddharth Mahadevan along with Shahid Mallya, Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar will come together to perform on ‘MTV Unplugged’.

They will be part of the fifth episode of season six of the show, backed by Royal Stag Barrel Select.

"To be performing on a platform like ‘MTV Unplugged' definitely feels great. I am really excited to be performing with some of the best musicians in the country," Jasleen Royal said in a statement.

The singers will perform some hit numbers like ‘Bulleya’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Ikk Kudi’.

"This is the sixth season and the show has always given its audience a reason to sway to extremely soulful renditions. The youth finds great connect with MTV and hence I am more than thrilled to be performing on ‘MTV Unplugged'," Mahadevan said.

The episode will be aired on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jubin Nautyal Siddharth Mahadevan Shahid Mallya Jasleen Royal Divya Kumar MTV Unplugged Bulleya Nachde Ne Saare Jee Karda Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ikk Kudi
Related news
News | 06 Feb 2017

'Break up song' singer makes TV debut

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who was recently applauded for 'The Breakup Song' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', made her debut on the small screen with popular singing reality show 'The Voice India Season 2'.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2017

Sachin-Jigar to give their songs 'unplugged' twist

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar will give a twist to their popular songs 'Jeena Jeena', 'Sun Saathiya', 'Beat Pe Booty' and more, a twist for 'MTV Unplugged'.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Collaborating with Coldplay would be awesome says Pritam

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Pritam has given the industry some very beautiful songs such as of the biggest recent hits - ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The very busy composer is tied up with his Bollywood projects and says that he does not have time to execute other plans.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2017

Going unplugged has its own risks, rewards: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, who will perform at the sixth season of ‘MTV Unplugged’, says performing unplugged has its own risks and rewards.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2017

Shreya Ghoshal charms in her new version of Deewani Mastani in MTV unplugged

MUMBAI: The 'Deewani Masti' song is one of the most loved songs from 'Bajirao Mastani'. Singer Shreya Ghoshal touched millions of hearts by lending her beautiful voice to it. But the song has now got a new avatar by Shreya in the MTV unplugged version.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DJ Sumit Sethi to rule FM Tadka's 'Saturday Nights'

MUMBAI: Saturday nights will be party nights for FM Tadka listeners with the station roping in DJread more

News
UNESCO team visits community radio stations in Haryana

MUMBAI: The two community radio stations of Haryana – Radio Mewat and Gurgaon ki Awaaz experienceread more

News
Radio City launches new station in Kolhapur
,

MUMBAI: Radio City 95 FM seems to begin the energetic year with a planning to keep launching new read more

News
Supreme Court asks govt to streamline grievance redressal systems against media

NEW DELHI: Action was taken in 52 cases of television and two of radio in the past three years foread more

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman, Ram Sampath, Divine on board with Apple Music

MUMBAI: The advent of Apple Music in India in 2015 created a soothing symphony among music lovers. The platform since its launch has developed a...read more

2
Amanda Sodhi drops debut Hindi single 'Main Khaali'

MUMBAI: After a catchy R&B single 'Behind My Sunglasses,' which was tweeted by AR Rahman, singer-songwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sodhi has now...read more

3
Depeche Mode single 'Where's The Revolution'- A powerful and timely track

MUMBAI: Iconic, multi-platinum selling musical pioneers Depeche Mode have released their much anticipated new single 'Where's The Revolution’. A...read more

4
Bieber made $1.75 mn more than Gronkowski for ad

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber was reportedly paid $1.75 million more than the New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski for the...read more

5
'Break up song' singer makes TV debut

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who was recently applauded for 'The Breakup Song' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', made her debut on the small screen with...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group