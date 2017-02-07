RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2017

AR Rahman, Ram Sampath, Divine on board with Apple Music

MUMBAI: The advent of Apple Music in India in 2015 created a soothing symphony among music lovers. The platform since its launch has developed a niche and in an attempt to further boost its impact has gone to collaborate with music biggies AR Rahman, Ram Sampath and our very own, Divine.

The impressive list will, in near future, see the addition of names like Badshah, Prateek Kuhad, Anirudh Ravichander, among others.

Talking about the exciting initiative, Ram Sampath told Radioandmusic.com: “Apple is focussing on music as an art form and making it more vibrant in the country. Talent has never been of concern in India, it’s about the right reach and exposure. With Apple Music, we are at the right place and at the right platform.”

Divine, on his part, added: “I hail from the underground music scene and continue to be so. When I started off, I only had YouTube as a medium of expression. Gradually, when I shifted my focus and made music a profession, Apple Music was the place where I launched my video, Jungly Sher. Good content is key and so is the medium of distribution. This venture by Apple is definitely worthwhile."

There are whispers that Divine is working on a music project which is set to launch exclusively on Apple Music.

AR Rahman Ram Sampath Divine Badshah Prateek Kuhad Anirudh Ravichander Apple music
