Akasa Singh lands recording deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: One of the youngest voices in the Bollywood industry and ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ hitmaker Akasa Singh will be managed by Sony Music. The label will not only release her talent but also her independent music. She will also be seen working on Bollywood projects and live shows with Sony Music.

“It is a dream come true for me to be working with a label that has created music stars like Badshah, Arjun Kanungo, and Divine. I look forward to working with this team and together we will share some amazing music soon,” said Singh.

Adding Akasa to their growing pop roster, Sony Music Pop head Rohan Jha stated, “We believe Akasa has a distinctive voice and we definitely see a great future for her in both Indi-pop as well as the film genre. There is a void in India for a female pop star – and we feel Akasa’s talent, versatility and persona will strongly connect with the millennials.”

He further added, “We are working on a few global collaborations that will soon be heard by fans, watch this space for more.”