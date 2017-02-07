RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2017 15:18

Akasa Singh lands recording deal with Sony Music

MUMBAI: One of the youngest voices in the Bollywood industry and ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ hitmaker Akasa Singh will be managed by Sony Music. The label will not only release her talent but also her independent music. She will also be seen working on Bollywood projects and live shows with Sony Music.

“It is a dream come true for me to be working with a label that has created music stars like Badshah, Arjun Kanungo, and Divine. I look forward to working with this team and together we will share some amazing music soon,” said Singh.

Adding Akasa to their growing pop roster, Sony Music Pop head Rohan Jha stated, “We believe Akasa has a distinctive voice and we definitely see a great future for her in both Indi-pop as well as the film genre. There is a void in India for a female pop star – and we feel Akasa’s talent, versatility and persona will strongly connect with the millennials.”

He further added, “We are working on a few global collaborations that will soon be heard by fans, watch this space for more.”

DJ Sumit Sethi to rule FM Tadka's 'Saturday Nights'

MUMBAI: Saturday nights will be party nights for FM Tadka listeners with the station roping in DJread more

UNESCO team visits community radio stations in Haryana

MUMBAI: The two community radio stations of Haryana – Radio Mewat and Gurgaon ki Awaaz experienceread more

Radio City launches new station in Kolhapur
MUMBAI: Radio City 95 FM seems to begin the energetic year with a planning to keep launching new read more

Supreme Court asks govt to streamline grievance redressal systems against media

NEW DELHI: Action was taken in 52 cases of television and two of radio in the past three years foread more

Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

