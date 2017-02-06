Trap music producer Grandtheft to headline Mad Decent Pre-Party tour

MUMBAI: Much sought-after producer and an experienced hand behind the decks, Grandtheft will make his India debut this week as the headliner of the Mad Decent Pre-Party tour.

The Toronto-based DJ and producer, who has pushed his own brand of dance music whether through his own productions or remixes or through his selections on the dancefloor, will play in Mumbai (9 February), Delhi (10 February) and Hyderabad (11 February).

Signed on to the Mad Decent roster, Grandtheft’s music possesses distinct hard-hitting percussion, dirty synths and catchy drops that have garnered support from many tastemakers in the industry, from Diplo and Skrillex to Annie Mac.

Grandtheft has been on remix duties for pop stars such as Katy Perry and Rihanna to EDM mainstays like Calvin Harris, Dillon Francis and Alesso among others. His festival appearances are no less impressive, with spots at Coachella, Ultra, TomorrowWORLD, Bestival, Mad Decent Block Party, Electric Daisy Carnival under his belt.