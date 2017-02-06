RadioandMusic
Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja

MUMBAI: When people in the US were busy watching Super Bowl, singer Miley Cyrus performed Lakshmi Puja, complete with a 'fruit bowl'.

Cyrus shared a photograph of the rituals of the puja -- a way to worship the goddess of wealth -- on social media platform Instagram. The image shows a traditional Hindu prayer set-up.

"FruitBowl over Super... offering," Cyrus captioned the image.

In another image, the 24-year-old songstress was spotted carrying large colourful cushions into a building near her Malibu home on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Yet another photograph featured a traditional Indian set up with floor cushions, and a floor scattered with flower petals.

Candles in glass jars dotted the area, and Cyrus posted: "Puja".

(Source: IANS)

