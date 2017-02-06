Gaga takes subtle dig at Trump at Super Bowl show

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga delivered a power-packed performance during her Super Bowl 51 half-time show, but played it safe with subtle political undertones.

Gaga performed without a single special guest performer and focused on her biggest hits.

She earlier promised to be politically charged in the wake of protests against US President Donald Trump, reports theguardian.com.

Although her lyrics included phrases like "black, white and beige" and "gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life", there appeared to be no direct attack on Trump.

Gaga opened the half-time show with a poignant medley of "America the beautiful" and "This land is our land" -- an alternative national anthem.

The subtle dig wasn't missed by one viewer - Hillary Clinton.

The former Presidential candidate, who lost out to Trump in the Presidential elections, tweeted her praise for Gaga.

"I'm one of 100 million Super Bowl fans that just went Gaga for the Lady, and her message to all of us," she tweeted.

(Source: IANS)