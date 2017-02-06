RadioandMusic
Dire Straits to 'Play for a Cause' in India

MUMBAI: 100 Pipers 'Play for a Cause' will be performing live in India with The Dire Straits Experience for the first time in Gurgaon, 17 March and Bengaluru, 19 March. The British band will have their stage debut in the country and support 'Play for a Cause' with an initiative to be remembered for good. The band will support the cause to provide sustainable drinking water to villagers in Rajasthan.

The event in India will feature original Dire Straits band mates Chris White (sax, flute, percussion, vocals) and Chris Whitten (drums) supported in the lead by Terence Reis (Lead Vocals and Guitar), with whom they will revive the Dire Straits repertoire in an unforgettable manner. They will play some of their greatest hits including 'Money for Nothing', 'Walk of Life', 'Brothers in Arms', 'Sultans of Swing', ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Tunnel of Love' and more.

Chris White said, “India has always been on our list and we are very excited to play in India. Our two city tour in India, in Gurgaon and Bangalore, is to support the 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ initiative to provide water to villages in Rajasthan. The power of music is incredible and it brings together people across nations and cultures. We are happy to become a part of this great event which is bringing music and artists together to make a difference to society.”

Pernod Ricard India VP marketing Jagbir Singh Sidhu said, "100 Pipers Play for a Cause has been committed to making a difference to society. The last couple of years we have partnered with more than 400 leading artists across India and the world, supporting the affected in the Kashmir flood, Nepal earthquake, Cyclones and also adopting social causes like poverty by providing sustenance support to the underprivileged. This time we have planned to help the villages in Rajasthan. We are very proud of Dire Straits Experience and thankful to them in partnering with us to help the cause and “Be Remembered for Good”.”

A part of the proceeds from ticket sales from the concerts will go for the construction of water conservations structures in the target area which will help six to seven villages in Rajasthan and directly impact beneficiaries in these villages to provide better quality of water for drinking, sanitation, irrigation and livestock. In order to ensure seamless execution for this, 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ has partnered with Advit Foundation, an NGO working towards Environmental Resource Conservation and Livelihood Enhancement.

100 Pipers Play for a Cause The Dire Straits Experience Gurgaon Bengaluru Chris White Chris Whitten Terence Reis Money for Nothing Walk of Life Brothers in Arms Sultans of Swing Romeo and Juliet Tunnel of Love Advit Foundation
