Bollywood and classical music at 'Festival of India in Senegal'

NEW DELHI: A Bollywood music presentation, Rajasthani folk music and dance, and vocal music will be part of an ongoing Festival of India in Senegal.

The Festival in the capital city of Dakar commenced on Republic Day and will continue till the end of this month.

The Bollywood music is by Melody Magic of Deepak Mehta and group from 6 to 8 February, while the Rajasthani Folk Music and Dance is by Anita Ordia and Group from 11 to 13 February.

There will be vocal music by Dhananjay Kaul and group from 16 to 18 February, in the festival organised by the Culture Ministry.

The Festival will also showcase diverse Indian culture with an Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi.

The Festival had a Kathak Dance by Richa Jain and Group from 27 to 29 January and a Bharatnatyam Dance by Priya Venkataraman and Group from 1 to 3 February.