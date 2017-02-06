RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2017 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood and classical music at 'Festival of India in Senegal'

NEW DELHI: A Bollywood music presentation, Rajasthani folk music and dance, and vocal music will be part of an ongoing Festival of India in Senegal.

The Festival in the capital city of Dakar commenced on Republic Day and will continue till the end of this month.

The Bollywood music is by Melody Magic of Deepak Mehta and group from 6 to 8 February, while the Rajasthani Folk Music and Dance is by Anita Ordia and Group from 11 to 13 February.

There will be vocal music by Dhananjay Kaul and group from 16 to 18 February, in the festival organised by the Culture Ministry.

The Festival will also showcase diverse Indian culture with an Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi.

The Festival had a Kathak Dance by Richa Jain and Group from 27 to 29 January and a Bharatnatyam Dance by Priya Venkataraman and Group from 1 to 3 February.

Tags
Bollywood Classical music Festival of India Senegal Anita Ordia Dhananjay Kaul Culture Ministry Kathak Dance Priya Venkataraman Bharatnatyam Dance
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2017

Anuradha Paudwal to felicitate martyrs' families

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was recently named for the Padma Shri, will felicitate the families of some Indian martyrs here. She will be honouring the families on behalf of NGO Suryodaya Foundation, and will give them Rs 50,000 each at an event here later this month.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2017

Arjun Kanungo idolises AR Rahman

MUMBAI: ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ fame singer Arjun Kanungo says Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is among the few idols he has in Bollywood.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2017

It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the guitar.  This young prodigy came into limelight at the age of ten when he featured on a show on Etv Bangla with all time famous Bengali band, Bhoomi.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2017

Zaalima: Is this the 'Ideal' song for the 'Idol'?

MUMBAI: If you remember having ‘Mohabbatein Lutaunga’ on your mixed tape back in the time when cassettes used to be the in-thing, you definitely found yourself in front of the television at 9pm from Mondays to Thursdays. Yes ‘Indian Idol 1’ was a cult in itself.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2017

High time Bollywood comes up with original music: Uttam Singh

MUMBAI: Veteran music director Uttam Singh, who has worked on movies like ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Baghban’ and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, feels the Hindi film industry needs to come up with new music rather than recreating old tracks.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City launches new station in Kolhapur
,

MUMBAI: Radio City 95 FM seems to begin the energetic year with a planning to keep launching new read more

News
Suprme Court asks govt to streamline grievance redressal systems against media

NEW DELHI: Action was taken in 52 cases of television and two of radio in the past three years foread more

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

News
Big FM to launch a fresh show 'Morning Cha with Manav Gohil' in Gujarat
BIG-FM

MUMBAI: A new month of a new year has begun with a kick start for Big FM.read more

News
High expectations for radio in GST as budget neutral to M&E

NEW DELHI: Even as the media and entertainment industry was disappointed that the demands raised read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Emanmare Emanmare' crosses 1 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The protest song, ‘Emanmare Emanmare' from the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer, 'Oru Mexican Aparatha', has crossed 1 million views on YouTube...read more

2
'Break up song' singer makes TV debut

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who was recently applauded for 'The Breakup Song' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', made her debut on the small screen with...read more

3
Katy Perry might perform at 2017 BRIT Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry is in talks to headline the 2017 BRIT Awards, which will place on February 22. According to a source, Perry is in advanced...read more

4
Tripura rapper collaborates with Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Indo-British rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has collaborated with a rapper from Tripura - Borkung Hrangkhawl, who...read more

5
Bollywood and classical music at 'Festival of India in Senegal'

NEW DELHI: A Bollywood music presentation, Rajasthani folk music and dance, and vocal music will be part of an ongoing Festival of India in Senegal....read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group