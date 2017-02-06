Badshah's second time, Anirudh and Arjun Kanungo to debut at BBC Asian Network Live

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite rap star Badshah who brought the house down at the Asian Network Live 2016, will be performing for the second time at the second edition of BBC Asian Network’s flagship live music event at the iconic Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London on 25 February. Pop sensation Arjun Kanungo and multi-talented Anirudh Ravichander will debut on the stage. The second edition will see some of the best in cross-culture Asian music including the hottest acts from India.

BBC Asian Network head Mark Strippel said, “BBC Asian Network Live is unparalleled in its ambition to showcase a diverse range of Indian, South-Asian and diaspora talent. With an audience of millions and broadcasting live across the UK, this is the biggest stage for Indian music outside of India.”

Anirudh added, “It is indeed an honour and a dream to be performing for the first time at the BBC Asian Network Live concert in London. This is doubly special for me, as I will be sharing stage space with the best artists. I am personally very humbled by the love I have always received from the UK since the release of my first song, 'Kolaveri Di' till this moment on. Can't wait to go crazy at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.”

Excited about his debut gig in London, Arjun Kanungo said, “I am extremely thrilled to be performing on an international stage that has the hottest acts on the British-Asian and global music scene. I have recently released my new single 'Ek Dafaa' and fans in UK are loving it, BBC Asian Network and Tommy Sandhu, here I come!”

Adds on Sony Music president India and Middle East Shridhar Subramaniam, “We are happy to partner with The BBC Asian Network for our Artist as this is the best stage for their fans in the UK. Badshah, Arjun and Anirudh are electrifying artists and they promise to put on a terrific show.”

For the first time ever Asian Network Live will be a triple cast – broadcast across the BBC’s youth radio station’s – Asian Network, Radio 1 and 1Xtra. Presented by Tommy Sandhu, the host of Breakfast Show on BBC Asian Network, the event promises to be a night to remember.