Trending Songs: Best of Bollywood and Independent music
MUMBAI: Well, another weekend, and Radioandmusic.com is back with a brand new set of songs. Bollywood never disappoints us, neither does the independent music space. Check out our curated list of this week's trending numbers.
Saanson Ke – Raees
Music: Aheer for JAM8
Lyrics: Manoj Yadav
Singer: KK
Music On: Zee Music Company
Watch the video:
Hare Krishna Hare Ram - Commando 2
Singers: Armaan Malik and Ritika
Rap: Raftaar
Lyrics By: Kumaar
Music Recreated By: Gourov – Roshin
Music Arranger: Abhijit Vaghani
Music On: T-Series
Watch the video:
Mahi – Irada
Singer: Harshdeep Kaur and Shabab Sabri
Music Composers: Neeraj Shridhar
Lyricist: Sameer Anjaan
Music On: Junglee Music
Watch the video:
Pyaar Ka Test - RunningShaadi.com
Singer: Bappi Lahiri and Kalpana Patowary
Music Composers - Abhishek/Akshay
Lyricist: Manoj Yadav
Music On: Times Music
Watch the video:
Saccha Mitr - A Salute to Our Farmers
Composed by: Kartik Shah, Nirali Kartik (Maati Baani)
Music Produced by: Kartik Shah
Additional Programming: Raja Rasaily
Lyrics: Manoj Yadav
Traditional Lyrics: St. Kabir
Song Mixing and Mastering: Devang Rachh
Watch the video:
Man Marziyan
Singer: Neeti Mohan
Music Director: Rochak Kohli
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Music On: T-Series
Watch the video:
Lohe Da Liver - Aa Gaya Hero
Singer: Meet Bros Feat. Mika Singh
Music: Meet Bros Anjjan
Lyricist: Kumaar
Arrangers/Programmers: Abhijit Nalani and Abhijit Gadwe
Music On: Zee Music Company
Watch the video: