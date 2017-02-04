RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Feb 2017 10:01 |  By RnMTeam

Trending Songs: Best of Bollywood and Independent music

MUMBAI: Well, another weekend, and Radioandmusic.com is back with a brand new set of songs. Bollywood never disappoints us, neither does the independent music space. Check out our curated list of this week's trending numbers.

Saanson Ke – Raees

Music: Aheer for JAM8

Lyrics: Manoj Yadav

Singer: KK

Music On: Zee Music Company

Watch the video:

Hare Krishna Hare Ram - Commando 2

Singers: Armaan Malik and Ritika

Rap: Raftaar

Lyrics By: Kumaar

Music Recreated By: Gourov – Roshin

Music Arranger: Abhijit Vaghani

Music On: T-Series

Watch the video:

Mahi – Irada

Singer: Harshdeep Kaur and Shabab Sabri

Music Composers: Neeraj Shridhar

Lyricist: Sameer Anjaan

Music On: Junglee Music

Watch the video:

Pyaar Ka Test - RunningShaadi.com

Singer: Bappi Lahiri and Kalpana Patowary

Music Composers - Abhishek/Akshay

Lyricist: Manoj Yadav

Music On: Times Music

Watch the video:

Saccha Mitr - A Salute to Our Farmers

Composed by: Kartik Shah, Nirali Kartik (Maati Baani)

Music Produced by: Kartik Shah

Additional Programming: Raja Rasaily

Lyrics: Manoj Yadav

Traditional Lyrics: St. Kabir

Song Mixing and Mastering: Devang Rachh

Watch the video:

Man Marziyan

Singer: Neeti Mohan

Music Director: Rochak Kohli

Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Music On: T-Series

Watch the video:

Lohe Da Liver - Aa Gaya Hero

Song: Lohe Da Liver

Singer: Meet Bros Feat. Mika Singh

Music: Meet Bros Anjjan

Lyricist: Kumaar

Arrangers/Programmers: Abhijit Nalani and Abhijit Gadwe

Music On: Zee Music Company

Watch the video:

Tags
Saanson Ke Aheer for JAM8 Manoj Yadav KK Zee Music Company Mahi Irada Harshdeep Kaur and Shabab Sabri Neeraj Shridhar Sameer Anjaan Junglee Music Man Marziyan Neeti Mohan Rochak Kohli Manoj Muntashir Pyaar Ka Test RunningShaadi.com Bappi Lahiri Kalpana Patowary Abhishek/Akshay Times Music Lohe Da Liver Aa Gaya Hero
Related news
News | 02 Feb 2017

Neeti Mohan to collaborate with UN for women empowerment

MUMBAI: Indian singer Neeti Mohan's composition ‘Udne De’ -- a tribute to all women and in support of gender equality -- will be part of an album for United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund project titled 'Music To Inspire - Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking’.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Raghav Sachar to release Punjabi Jazz version of 'Hug Me'

MUMBAI: Raghav Sachar, the multi-instrumentalist composer is back in the news. Sachar is all set to release a brand new Punjabi Jazz version of ‘Hug Me’ today 31 January 2017.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Harshdeep Kaur salutes Amaal Mallik's courage

MUMBAI: Award nominations did go through some serious criticism in the new year with actors and musicians coming out in the open to talk about the matter. One man whose social media post grabbed a lot of eyeballs was singer-music producer Amaal Mallik.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2017

'Burberry Checks' leads to Indeep Bakshi's sour ties with Sony Music, creating problems

MUMBAI: 'Saturday Saturday' singer Indeep Bakshi's current life scenario appears to be a typical Hollywood movie scene.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2017

Songs that are ruling the charts this week

MUMBAI: The only thing that comes handy over a not-so-happening weekend is a pair of headphones and the specially curated list by Radioandmusic.com. So loosen up if you don’t have any plan for Saturday night and scroll through our list of this week’s chartbusters.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

News
Big FM to launch a fresh show 'Morning Cha with Manav Gohil' in Gujarat
BIG-FM

MUMBAI: A new month of a new year has begun with a kick start for Big FM.read more

News
High expectations for radio in GST as budget neutral to M&E

NEW DELHI: Even as the media and entertainment industry was disappointed that the demands raised read more

News
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii read more

News
Govt asked to expedite filling CEO post in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash has written to the Government to expedite the seread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pregnant Beyonce Knowles poses nude

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has posed naked to celebrate her pregnancy, five years after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy. Knowles, who...read more

2
Karlie Kloss refused TV interview over Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Supermodel Karlie Kloss refused to do a live TV interview because she didn't want to talk about her friendship with singer Taylor Swift....read more

3
CID releases new single 'Secrets' via Big Beat Records

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning producer and DJ CID is kicking off 2017 with a new single and collaboration with Australian singer/songwriter Conrad...read more

4
It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the...read more

5
Sachin-Jigar to give their songs 'unplugged' twist

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar will give a twist to their popular songs 'Jeena Jeena', 'Sun Saathiya', 'Beat Pe Booty' and more, a twist for 'MTV...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group