The Raghu Dixit Project to perform at 'Underneath the Stars' festival

MUMBAI: One of India's best contemporary folk bands, The Raghu Dixit Project which is currently India's biggest cultural export, is all set to play at Underneath the Stars festival in Barnsley.

Underneath the Stars is located at Cannon Hall Open Farm near the village of Cawthorne, Barnsley. It is a cool summer festival that happens between 21-23 July. Now in its fourth year, this three-day family festival sets itself apart with an amazing mix of quality live music, a fantastic array of foods, stunning views, comfortable campsite and more.

The organisers of the festivals have announced the first few names of the line-up. Artists like Newton Faulkner, Show Of Hands, Kate Rusby, Lucy Rose And Raghu Dixit are few of them. There will be more names to follow.