Sachin-Jigar to give their songs 'unplugged' twist
MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar will give a twist to their popular songs 'Jeena Jeena', 'Sun Saathiya', 'Beat Pe Booty' and more, a twist for 'MTV Unplugged'.
The fourth episode of season six of the show, backed by Royal Stag Barrel Select, will have a mix of dance numbers and some soulful romantic tracks by Sachin-Jigar.
Sachin said in a statement: "I love 'MTV Unplugged'. Every season is simply marvelous."
Jigar added: "We are delighted to be part of this season of the show. We are singing some of our numbers, that too with a twist."
The episode will air on Saturday.
(Source: IANS)