News |  03 Feb 2017 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Pregnant Beyonce Knowles poses nude

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has posed naked to celebrate her pregnancy, five years after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy.

Knowles, who announced on Wednesday that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, took to her website to share few images from her racy photoshoot, reports mirror.co.uk.

Her nude images sees her cradling her growing bump.

In one black and white image, Knowles looks strong and raw, with her hair worn loose and long over one shoulder.

Another shot shows her sitting in a wooden throne bedecked with fresh flowers and ivy.

(Source: IANS)

