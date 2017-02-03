RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2017 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Nicki Minaj's mansion burglarised

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills mansion was burglarised when she was out of town.

The incident took place earlier this week after thieves reportedly took over $200,000 worth of jewellery and other valuables from Minaj's 11,500 sq ft mansion, which showed signs of forced entry, reports tmz.com.

"Other sources connected to the case tell us the damage looks like this was personal. They vandalised certain items in the house... destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture... and even cut up Nicki's clothing," the report read further.

The police are currently looking for any surveillance footage that can help identify the culprits.

According to Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angles Police Department, the burglary occurred sometime between 24 November and 24 January, when Minaj was out of town and the residence was left alone.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nicki Minaj rapper Beverly Hills Officer Liliana Preciado Singer
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2017

Man undergoes 90 surgeries to look like 'idol' Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Bryan Ray, a huge fan of singer Britney Spears, has reportedly spent over $80,000 on 90 plastic surgery procedures to make himself look like his idol. Ray, who is from California, has always been obsessed with Spears.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2017

Pregnant Beyonce Knowles poses nude

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has posed naked to celebrate her pregnancy, five years after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Taylor Swift goes behind the scenes with 'Fifty Shades Darker' single- 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik may play star-crossed lovers in their new “I Don't Wanna Live Forever” music video, but in real life things are more fun between the two pals.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2017

Zendaya offers modelling contract to woman who was body-shamed

MUMBAI: Actress-singer-designer Zendaya has offered a modelling contract to a young woman who was body-shamed on the digital platform. Zendaya was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a man who was posting body-shaming tweets about an unnamed girl.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2017

Chris Brown's luxury car wrecked in crash

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador car is said to have been totally destroyed in a car crash. The 27-year-old's luxury car was found wrecked in Beverly Hills without a soul behind the wheel on early Tuesday morning, reports tmz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

News
Big FM to launch a fresh show 'Morning Cha with Manav Gohil' in Gujarat
BIG-FM

MUMBAI: A new month of a new year has begun with a kick start for Big FM.read more

News
High expectations for radio in GST as budget neutral to M&E

NEW DELHI: Even as the media and entertainment industry was disappointed that the demands raised read more

News
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii read more

News
Govt asked to expedite filling CEO post in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash has written to the Government to expedite the seread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hardwell a pure perfectionist: DJ Sartek

MUMBAI: Delhi-based DJ Sartek, who has multiple releases on international music labels, including Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, says the Dutch DJ...read more

2
Prydz's Delhi show cancelled, Pune remains unchanged

MUMBAI: A part of Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Eric Prydz's Delhi show has been cancelled, but the Pune show remains unaffected. Prydz’s show was supposed...read more

3
A dash of the mushrooms: Infected Mushroom on SulaFest 2017 and 'Return to the Sauce'

MUMBAI: Infected Mushroom, the Israeli musical duo has been a part of the global electronic/psychedelic trance revolution. Based in Los Angeles now,...read more

4
I owe my success to Rahman Sir: Shashaa Tirupati

MUMBAI: Shashaa Tirupati who happens to be a big name down South has finally arrived in Bollywood with 'Humma Humma'. The track that released in mid...read more

5
Anuradha Paudwal to felicitate martyrs' families

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was recently named for the Padma Shri, will felicitate the families of some Indian martyrs here. She...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group