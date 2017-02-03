Nicki Minaj's mansion burglarised

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills mansion was burglarised when she was out of town.

The incident took place earlier this week after thieves reportedly took over $200,000 worth of jewellery and other valuables from Minaj's 11,500 sq ft mansion, which showed signs of forced entry, reports tmz.com.

"Other sources connected to the case tell us the damage looks like this was personal. They vandalised certain items in the house... destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture... and even cut up Nicki's clothing," the report read further.

The police are currently looking for any surveillance footage that can help identify the culprits.

According to Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angles Police Department, the burglary occurred sometime between 24 November and 24 January, when Minaj was out of town and the residence was left alone.

(Source: IANS)