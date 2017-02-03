Helena Legend's psychedelia has 'No Explanations'

MUMBAI: Helena Legend a British born Australian singer currently located in Los Angeles, USA recently launched her debut EP called ‘No Explanations’ Part 1. The music has been aptly described as Dance/Urban/Vocal. One of the tracks from the EP called 'RU feeling It' ft LYRE is out. With striking visuals and heavy content, the track has hit the market under Ultra Music Record Label.

The video is inspired by ‘Tibetan Book Of The Death’ and a concept of ‘Ego Death’, which can be defined as a state of complete dejection from tangible self identity to a point where the consciousness attains enough intensity to completely annihilate the feeling of one's bodily existence. In Jungian psychology the synonymous term psychic death is used, which refers to a fundamental transformation of the psyche. It's about correlations to what is like to have an outer body experience.

Do check it out to experience a psychedelic journey through the streets of Shanghai with a touch of modern electronic dance music.