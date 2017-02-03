RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2017 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Anuradha Paudwal to felicitate martyrs' families

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was recently named for the Padma Shri, will felicitate the families of some Indian martyrs here.

She will be honouring the families on behalf of NGO Suryodaya Foundation, and will give them Rs 50,000 each at an event here later this month.

"I have been working with the Suryodaya Foundation since a long time and we have helped about 10,000 farmers of drought stricken areas with free seeds. Besides that, we have even helped them in water conservation and soil testing," Anuradha said in a statement.

"Also we have sponsored five army children for engineering in D.Y. Patil University in Kolhapur. Now we will be felicitating the families of martyrs by giving them Rs 50,000 in cash at an event on February 18," she added.

The National Award-winning singer has sung in Bollywood movies like ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Dil’. Besides, she has an array of devotional songs to her credit.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anuradha Paudwal NGO Suryodaya Foundation Padma Shri D.Y. Patil Bollywood Aashiqui Ram Lakhan Saajan Dil
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2017

Arjun Kanungo idolises AR Rahman

MUMBAI: ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ fame singer Arjun Kanungo says Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is among the few idols he has in Bollywood.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2017

It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the guitar.  This young prodigy came into limelight at the age of ten when he featured on a show on Etv Bangla with all time famous Bengali band, Bhoomi.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2017

Zaalima: Is this the 'Ideal' song for the 'Idol'?

MUMBAI: If you remember having ‘Mohabbatein Lutaunga’ on your mixed tape back in the time when cassettes used to be the in-thing, you definitely found yourself in front of the television at 9pm from Mondays to Thursdays. Yes ‘Indian Idol 1’ was a cult in itself.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2017

High time Bollywood comes up with original music: Uttam Singh

MUMBAI: Veteran music director Uttam Singh, who has worked on movies like ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Baghban’ and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, feels the Hindi film industry needs to come up with new music rather than recreating old tracks.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2017

There isn't much my kind of music these days: Anuradha Paudwal

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal says she is keen to playback but she feels today's Bollywood songs don't fit her singing style.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Zubin Dubash joins Shemaroo Entertainment as COO - New Media Business

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. appointed Zubin Dubash as COO - New Media Business.read more

News
Big FM to launch a fresh show 'Morning Cha with Manav Gohil' in Gujarat
BIG-FM

MUMBAI: A new month of a new year has begun with a kick start for Big FM.read more

News
High expectations for radio in GST as budget neutral to M&E

NEW DELHI: Even as the media and entertainment industry was disappointed that the demands raised read more

News
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii read more

News
Govt asked to expedite filling CEO post in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash has written to the Government to expedite the seread more

top# 5 articles

1
Willie Nelson premieres 13 Stellar new songs on 'God's Problem Child'

MUMBAI: Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release 'God's Problem Child', Willie Nelson's new studio album on Friday, 28...read more

2
A journey through the Ragasphere

MUMBAI: Every time our world has encountered some sort of crisis, art has always been the medium to express. Be it grievances, love or sheer ecstasy...read more

3
Man undergoes 90 surgeries to look like 'idol' Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Bryan Ray, a huge fan of singer Britney Spears, has reportedly spent over $80,000 on 90 plastic surgery procedures to make himself look like...read more

4
I am trying to bring change with my music: Big Deal

MUMBAI: Samir Rishu Mohanty, a young boy from Puri, a small town in Odisha found it hard to fit in the place he was born in due to his looks. Born to...read more

5
Pregnant Beyonce Knowles poses nude

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has posed naked to celebrate her pregnancy, five years after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy. Knowles, who...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group