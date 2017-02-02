RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2017 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Pragnya Wakhlu begins work on new album; talks about 'Burning Fire'

MUMBAI: Pragnya Wakhlu, the composer-singer who is also the founder of Mousai, released her first single ‘Burning Fire’ on 2 December 2016 on her YouTube channel, is all set for her second album.

Talking about it Pragnya stated, “I have finished working on the album this January. The name of the album is not yet decided, the album has gone for mastering in the UK and it will be released as soon as, the mixing and mastering are done. There will be tracks based on Kashmiri fusion and more.”

Mousai is a Pune based organisation dedicated to re-energizing and liberating people through the use of music and movement.

People who do not know, born in Kashmir, Pragnya’s musical journey started long ago. This might seem like a flight of fancy for many. An I.T. Engineer and a graduate of Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore), a lucrative job in the USA, there is no more that anyone could want. But, in these conditions, something else was stored for Pragnya.

Fan of classic rock, Pragnya’s music can be described as a mixed bag of ‘alternative folk-fusion’. “My songs are about my inner reflection, thoughts, feelings and issues I feel strongly about. Whenever I am affected by something, or maybe some social cause, I feel like writing about it and that’s how the creative process works,” she added.

As she left her job with Infosys and decided to peruse Music as her line of business, Pragnya moved back to India with the hope that the best is yet to come. In her words, “I have been inclined to music since childhood and learned Indian classical as well. I was in my 20s and I used to feel that I was not meant for that. Initially, my parents were not standing by me as most of the people in India consider that staying in the USA and earning a lot of money is the whole agenda of life, but for me, it was not. I left my job, moved back to India; however, I didn’t have any concrete plans. I started doing a gig in Pune, as my family is based in Pune. Over time, my mother had the same opinion of the same mind.”

Did you know that Pragnya’s first gig was in Seattle at Mainstage Music and Comedy Club for a gig organised by Aury Moore? Pragnya's performed some of her original compositions at a women musician's showcase in Seattle.

Down the memory lane, she shared, “I recorded some of my compositions at home and gave the CD to Aury, as she liked them, she wanted me to perform there with my originals only. Also, I performed there as a headliner as it was a sold out show. I was not confident about my music initially, but after that gig, many people encouraged me including my friends and colleagues and that was inevitably a turning point.”

Furthermore, the singer went on to demonstrate the background story of 'Burning Fire', how challenging it was, and the agenda behind the song.

A song that started as a seed of inspiration from a story shared with Pragnya by a Tibetan refugee to something that became a shared vision. "I never knew anything about it. I came to know about the struggle when I was vacationing there. In this case, I wanted to put across the message that these peoples voices were never heard. They struggle for their identity and that was moving.”

It is indeed an emotional tribute to Tibet. The music video that was shot in ten days in Dharamshala was easier said than done. It will give you an insight into the Tibetan life and culture; also a distressing sight of Tibet’s people whose voices should no longer be silenced.

“Divya Gopalan, who directed the music video, is a friend and as it was a low-budget project, she didn’t even ask for money. Also, we didn’t have the permission to shoot before going to Dharamshala. We just went there and approached them; they supported us. I am grateful to the director of Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts Lhaksam and the students of TIPA, the people from Gyoto monastery for allowing us to shoot in their premises.”

In the track ‘Burning Fire’, Tibetan singers, who have lent their voices, are Dhondup Chokey, Phuntsok Tashi and the lyrics were done by Palgong. The song is composed and written by Pragnya, and she got the Tibetan translation and accent assistance from Tibet house, Gaphael, Jigme Tenzin, Jamyang.

Pragnya has been nominated at numerous music awards notably the Bite My Music Global Music Awards, Jack Daniels Rock Awards and the Global Indian Music Awards (GIMA) for .

Her debut album 'Journey To the Sun' was released independently worldwide in 2012.

Tags
Pragnya Burning Fire Pragnya Wakhlu Palgong Gyoto monastery Divya Gopalan Aury Moore Kashmiri Folk Fusion Mainstage Music and Comedy Club IIM Bangalore Journey To the Sun Mousai
Related news
Amjad
News | 01 Mar 2016

'Why are people losing interest in pure classical music?': Amjad Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, who has enthralled audiences all across the globe with his mellifluous music, is concerned that people are today more interested in fusion than pure classical music.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2015

John McLaughlin returns to India with The 4th Dimension for 'Black Light' tour

MUMBAI: Veteran jazz guitarist, John McLaughlin, and his band- The 4th Dimension will perform at Dalhousie Institute in Kolkata on 3 November, before heading to Dhaka (Bangladesh) for his next show.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2015

The Local Train tops Sennheiser’s list of Top 50 emerging bands in India

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, the 70 year old German audio brand, recently concluded its ‘Sennheiser Top 50’ contest and announced the winners of the same. The contest witnessed more than 200 entries with different genres including pop, rock, fusion, classic, metal, jazz and blues.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2015

After changes in band line-up, Raagleela to finally release debut studio album

MUMBAI: Delhi-based Hindustani classical fusion band, Raagleela, is finally ready with enough material to release its first full length studio album, as revealed by drummer Vaibhav Ahuja.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2015

Indian Ocean working with Vikku Vinayakram, George Brooks on new material

MUMBAI: Veteran Indian fusion rock band, Indian Ocean, is currently working on new collaborative material with legendary Indian percussionist T. H. Vinayakram (popularly known as Vikku Vinayakram) and American saxophone player George Brooks, confirmed bassist Rahul Ram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii read more

News
Govt asked to expedite filling CEO post in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash has written to the Government to expedite the seread more

News
Saavn announces the launch of programmatic audio advertising for mobile devices in India

MUMBAI: Saavn, today announced the launch of programmatic audio advertising in India for the firsread more

Press Releases
9X Jhakaas' animated band Backstreet Bhaus launches parody of 'Awaaz Vadva DJ'

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel by 9X Media announces the latest single by its first read more

News
With three new key appointments, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, strengthens its core leadership team with consumer-foread more

top# 5 articles

1
It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the...read more

2
Pragnya Wakhlu begins work on new album; talks about 'Burning Fire'

MUMBAI: Pragnya Wakhlu, the composer-singer who is also the founder of Mousai, released her first single ‘Burning Fire’ on 2 December 2016 on her...read more

3
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer a mashup of old and new songs

MUMBAI: Dharma Production's upcoming release 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' continues the production houses trend of recreating old songs. The films...read more

4
AR Rahman's 'Azhagiye' receives a million views in 12 hours

MUMBAI: Legendary singer AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam have come together again with an extraordinary piece of work. AR Rahman songs have always been a...read more

5
'Fight Nights' of SFL plays the star card with Bollywood heart-throbs Salim-Sulaiman, Govinda and Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Super Fight League (SFL), the world's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) league is back with some Bollywood bang this year. The event will be...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group