News |  02 Feb 2017 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

Parineeti is a passionate singer: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar says actress Parineeti Chopra, who has sung a song in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', is passionate as a singer and if she continues to train, she can be the next singing sensation.

The film will feature the female lead as a singer. The song is a soul number with modern elements, arranged and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Parineeti loved the track when she heard it for the first time. She rehearsed for almost two months and surprised many when she delivered the track in one go in a three-hour session.

Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement: "Parineeti is a passionate singer and brings so much of raw energy to the table as she's always willing to learn and unlearn. We think she has one of the most experimental voices in the industry and if she continues to train she can be the next singing sensation."

"The track was a difficult one and we couldn't use too much technology to fine tune it, but we must say Parineeti has done full justice and it will be a superhit. Parineeti holds her notes like a professional singer."

The number will release next month.

(Source: IANS)

