News |  02 Feb 2017 19:53 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan to collaborate with UN for women empowerment

MUMBAI: Indian singer Neeti Mohan's composition ‘Udne De’ -- a tribute to all women and in support of gender equality -- will be part of an album for United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund project titled 'Music To Inspire - Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking’.

With this, she has joined the ranks of Ashton Kutcher, Nicholas Cage, Demi Moore, Ashley Judd and Gillian Anderson.

Over 60 renowned artists and dignitaries from around the world have collaborated with Rukus Avenue to participate in a triple album for the project that benefits the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons, managed by the UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime).

This is a collective fight by the music community to make a social statement and end human trafficking. A 60-plus track collection of inspiring music, will be officially released at an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York City later this week, read a statement.

Neeti said: "Crime against women has become a global enterprise affecting nearly ever country in the world. It is a crime that shames us all.

"I had written 'Udne de' during the Nirbhaya incident that happened in 2012. Post the unfortunate incident, I faced this inner turmoil and felt helpless but I could never release the track because it just felt too personal.

"It felt like as if I was crying out loud and nobody could hear me and I still feel the same each time I read about any injustice against women at large. Everytime a heinous activity occurs, so many dreams get shattered, faith gets shaken and self esteem gets burnt alive.

"It can be anyone of us anywhere anytime and I wanted to take a stand on a global level. I sincerely hope and pray for a positive change in the mindset of the people."

Oscar winning compose AR Rahman too has contributed to the album, proceeds from which will benefit the album will benefit the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund.

(Source: IANS)

