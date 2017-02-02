RadioandMusic
News |  02 Feb 2017 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the guitar.  This young prodigy came into limelight at the age of ten when he featured on a show on Etv Bangla with all time famous Bengali band, Bhoomi. He has been making all the right noises ever since. From winning international guitar competitions to featuring on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, this young maestro has achieved what most musicians don’t in their entire careers.

With immense dedication and love for the art, the 19-year-old recently came up with his own album called ‘The Opening Act’ which was launched internationally. Shaw toured almost the whole of Europe but mostly Germany on his debut album tour. The young six-stringer also collaborated with John Gomm, an internationally celebrated percussive guitarist who has pretty much introduced his own genre of music. Radioandmusic had the opportunity to share a little chat with this young wonder on his recent endeavours.

Shaw has recently shifted base to Mumbai to play with the likes of AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. His first gig with the legendary Rahman was in San Francisco where they featured yet another legend, Carlos Santana. On asking him about his journey from the City of Joy to AR Rahman’s troop, the humble 19-year-old smiled to it saying, “It wasn’t my aim. I happened to know Mohini from Rahman Sir’s troop who made Ranjit Barot watch my videos and the next thing I know, I am in Mumbai collaborating with him. The most surreal moment in my life was when I was jamming with Rahman’s sir troop. Sir kept staring at me throughout the session after which he said ‘welcome to the family’. I was ecstatic.”

Shaw has been touring all over the country not only with the big names but also with his own setup which is called ‘The Rhythm Shaw Solo Act.’ Shaw says it was a huge deal indeed when he got these opportunities to share the stage with these musical geniuses but that has not stopped his creative head from churning.

Shaw has currently completed working on his second solo album and soon plans to hit the road again. He wishes to go on a 22 day tour to Germany playing 22 concerts. Along with that, he has also started working on his third album which will feature Ranjit Barot, Sheldon D’souza, Mohini Dey and a few other names from the industry. Shaw has also brushed the strings for ‘Dangal.’ The virtuosity of this 19-year-old is displayed greatly in the movie with those befitting classical guitar pieces and also in the jazzy hit number ‘Tarifo Se’ from the movie ‘Dear Zindagi.’

The young rockstar has no plans of taking it easy in 2017. He wishes to tour with his own setup along with his Bollywood and commercial projects. Shaw concluded by saying “I’m happy with whatever I am doing right now and I hope all of my plans fall into place.” We hope so too Rhythm!!

