News |  02 Feb 2017 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

Iranian band puts US tour on hold

MUMBAI: Popular Iranian fusion band Pallett has put its US tour in summer on hold following President Donald Trumps ban affecting travel by citizens of seven Muslim majority countries.

In 2015, Pallett made a successful tour of the US, with shows in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities.

Venues are often booked months in advance, and it can also take months to get visas, says Shari Rezai, the group's US promoter, reports variety.com.

"The process needs to happen now," said Rezai, who still hopes the ban will be revoked and she can get back to business.

But the pace of events has left her feeling distressed.

"We can't believe this is happening in the US. Every day is more bad news, more bad news. It's just insane. It's absolute insanity," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Pallett Donald Trump New York Los Angeles San Francisco Shari Rezai
