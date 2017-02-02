RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2017 11:23 |  By RnMTeam

Breakups suck: Lea Michele

MUMBAI: Singer Lea Michele doesn't enjoy breakups, but she feels it's okay if that's how they are meant to be.

She recently performed a few songs from her upcoming album 'Places' during a concert in Santa Monica and while singing 'Sentimental Memories', Michele rolled her eyes and smirked when she sang "All along you were a liar".

"Breakups suck," said Michele, reports eonline.com.

"But they're also okay if it's what it's meant to be."

The actress, who last dated actor Robert Buckley, said she finds comfort in lyrics from singer Miranda Lambert's "The weight of these wings".

"She sings, Happiness ain't prison but there's freedom in a broken heart," Michele said.

"I think that that's so true. I feel like this has been such a great year for me and I've been beyond grateful for that and you find yourself in that time and I think it's when you really become who you are."

She added: "I talk a lot about love on this new record and a lot about all different kinds of love. For me, for people that know me, they know that when I love someone, I just kind of put my whole heart into it and everything. I cross countries for people. My poor mother-if she has to hear me say one more time, 'I just love him so much.'"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lea Michele Places Sentimental Memories Robert Buckley
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Jhakaas' animated band Backstreet Bhaus launches parody of 'Awaaz Vadva DJ'

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel by 9X Media announces the latest single by its first read more

News
With three new key appointments, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, strengthens its core leadership team with consumer-foread more

News
SulaFest's 10th edition will be a very special year for all of us: Raimund Imo
(Image courtesy: earth-friendly)

MUMBAI: It's back.read more

Press Releases
Zee Middle East launches Big FM in UAE

Mumbai: Zee Middle East today announced the launched of its first radio station 106.2 Big FM in tread more

News
Digital radio could empower connectivity revolution, host of services: M Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu today said that digital raread more

top# 5 articles

1
Malishka bags award for being the most stylish RJ in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka who was creating news for her visit at the Big Boss house (Big Boss Season 10) as a debate panellist, is back in news. Malishka...read more

2
Harshdeep Kaur salutes Amaal Mallik's courage

MUMBAI: Award nominations did go through some serious criticism in the new year with actors and musicians coming out in the open to talk about the...read more

3
Raghav Sachar to release Punjabi Jazz version of 'Hug Me'

MUMBAI: Raghav Sachar, the multi-instrumentalist composer is back in the news. Sachar is all set to release a brand new Punjabi Jazz version of ‘Hug...read more

4
Bass Raja Nucleya joins forces with Mad Decent Block Party line-up

MUMBAI: Indian bass music DJ and producer Nucleya will join dance music heavyweights like Major Lazer and Dillon Francis at Mad Decent Block Party....read more

5
Collaborating with Coldplay would be awesome says Pritam

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Pritam has given the industry some very beautiful songs such as of the biggest recent hits - ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The very...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group