News |  02 Feb 2017 12:46

Bohemia to release new album; gearing up for shows in Australia and New Zealand

MUMBAI: Roger David, who is best known by his stage name Bohemia is all set for a brand new album, also a multi-city tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The name of his upcoming album is 'Skull and Bones', though we don’t know the exact release date of the album. However, the song ‘Meri Jeet’ will release on 8 February 2017 on T-Series. The music and lyrics are also done by Bohemia himself.

 

The Pakistani-American rapper and record producer was the sole Punjabi rapper who released first Punjabi rap album in 2002.

The song’s teaser is out on T-series’ YouTube channel. This song will also be featured in the album.

So, Bohemians keep the date locked for ‘Meri Jeet’.

In that addition, he will be performing in Australia and New Zealand in a multi-city tour for the third time and this time with some unreleased music from 'Skull and Bones.’

