'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer a mashup of old and new songs

MUMBAI: Dharma Production's upcoming release 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' continues the production houses trend of recreating old songs. The films recently released trailer gives one a glimpse of its album and it seems to have an equal mix of old and new songs.

The trailer of the movie opens with 1990's song 'Tamma Tamma'. The song that was a part of the movie ‘Thanedar’ has been taken up as a lead song in the official trailer.

The title song of the movie has a soundtrack similar to ‘Pandey Ji Seeti’ from the movie ‘Dabangg 2’. Well, Dharma Productions seems to be either in a shortage of original music or they are too much in love with the oldies.

Dharma Production 2016 release ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ had a hit remake in ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Kar Gai Chull’ from ‘Kapoor and Sons’ too turned out to be a success. Let’s see if the new remakes will make it to 2017 hit list.

Check out the official teaser of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ –