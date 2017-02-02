RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2017 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer a mashup of old and new songs

MUMBAI: Dharma Production's upcoming release 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' continues the production houses trend of recreating old songs. The films recently released trailer gives one a glimpse of its album and it seems to have an equal mix of old and new songs.

The trailer of the movie opens with 1990's song 'Tamma Tamma'. The song that was a part of the movie ‘Thanedar’ has been taken up as a lead song in the official trailer.

The title song of the movie has a soundtrack similar to ‘Pandey Ji Seeti’ from the movie ‘Dabangg 2’. Well, Dharma Productions seems to be either in a shortage of original music or they are too much in love with the oldies.

Dharma Production 2016 release ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ had a hit remake in ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Kar Gai Chull’ from ‘Kapoor and Sons’ too turned out to be a success. Let’s see if the new remakes will make it to 2017 hit list.

Check out the official teaser of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ –

Tags
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Dharma production Kala Chashma Baar Baar Dekho Kapoor and Sons Kar Gai Chull Tamma Tamma Thanedar
Related news
News | 30 Jan 2017

'Burberry Checks' leads to Indeep Bakshi's sour ties with Sony Music, creating problems

MUMBAI: 'Saturday Saturday' singer Indeep Bakshi's current life scenario appears to be a typical Hollywood movie scene.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2017

Gaana declares Amaal Mallik as No.1 artist of the year

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, who was creating a buzz a few days back for lashing out at the entertainment industry and its award functions, is back in the news yet again.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

Badshah hits another million with 'The Breakup Song'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been successfully in giving Bollywood hits in 2016. His songs ‘Kar Gai Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’ crossed 100 million plus views in 2016 and 2017 is no different.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2016

Say goodbye to 2016 with best party songs of the year

MUMBAI: 2016 is coming to an end and we have seen some beautiful compositions this year. The year was also about recreation, but here we bring you some of the best party numbers. Dance your way into the New Year with these party tracks. Humma Humma – OK Jaanu

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii read more

News
Govt asked to expedite filling CEO post in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash has written to the Government to expedite the seread more

News
Saavn announces the launch of programmatic audio advertising for mobile devices in India

MUMBAI: Saavn, today announced the launch of programmatic audio advertising in India for the firsread more

Press Releases
9X Jhakaas' animated band Backstreet Bhaus launches parody of 'Awaaz Vadva DJ'

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel by 9X Media announces the latest single by its first read more

News
With three new key appointments, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, strengthens its core leadership team with consumer-foread more

top# 5 articles

1
It's all about the 'Shawbiz'

MUMBAI: Doing complete justice to his name from the age of two, Rhythm Shaw has had no reason to look back ever since papa Shaw handed him the...read more

2
Robin Schulz and David Guetta release video for 'Shed A Light' feat Cheat Codes

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Robin Schulz release the video for their hit single ‘Shed A Light feat. Cheat Codes’. Mario Clement, the director (...read more

3
Parineeti is a passionate singer: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar says actress Parineeti Chopra, who has sung a song in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', is passionate as a singer and if she...read more

4
Happy to see youth taking interest in classical music: Pandit Jasraj

MUMBAI: Eminent musician Pandit Jasraj says he finds the audience composition at classical music concerts astonishing and he feels heartened that...read more

5
Malishka bags award for being the most stylish RJ in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka who was creating news for her visit at the Big Boss house (Big Boss Season 10) as a debate panellist, is back in news. Malishka...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group