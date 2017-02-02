RadioandMusic
News |  02 Feb 2017 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman's 'Azhagiye' receives a million views in 12 hours

MUMBAI: Legendary singer AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam have come together again with an extraordinary piece of work. AR Rahman songs have always been a gem for movies and his recent release is repeating history. The refreshing music given by AR Rahman for 'Azhagiye' for 'Kaatru Veliyidai' was released on Wednesday.

The track ‘A Minute of Azhagiye’ is a romantic duet with a touch of western music. It includes constant clap beats with a gentle loop of guitar strings. The song features Karthi and Aditi Rao, expressing what love is all about.

A teaser released on VEVO by Sony Music has already received a million views in less than 12 hours. The song is also released in another Telugu film ‘Cheliyaa’ as ‘Hamsaro’.

Sony Music South head Ashok Parwani said, “We knew the day we heard the song that it will cut across geographies and create a crazy momentum amongst fans like it already has. We are extremely happy with the response and waiting to release the next song soon.”

Check out the teaser below:

