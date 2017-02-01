Shekhar Ravjiani sings his first Gujarati track, 'Ibaadat'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer - music composer Shekhar Ravjiani who has started lending his voice to regional films like Telugu and Marathi, will now be heard singing a Gujarati song.

Shekhar has sung a soul-stirring song, ‘Ibaadat’ for Gujarati film ‘Superstar’. Armaan Malik too has sung a track titled ‘Jaadugari’ in the film.

Singer Aishwarya Majmudar who has been in the Gujarati music scene for some time now too has lent her voice to ‘Ibaadat’. She has also penned the track with Niren Bhatt. The music score is given by Parth Bharat Thakkar. Aishwarya also sings in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Check out the mesmerising song video below: