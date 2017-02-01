RadioandMusic
Sartek to play at Baleno Wicked Weekends

MUMBAI: India's longest party marathon, Baleno Wicked Weekends brings progressive house DJ and producer Sartek to play on 4 February 2017.

As Baleno Wicked Weekends continues its journey in Mumbai on 4 February, the internationally acclaimed progressive house DJ and producer, Sartek will perform at Todi Mill Social on Saturday. Sartek has multiple releases on international music labels, including Hardwell’s ‘Revealed Recordings’ and he has consistently produced electro house tracks that have charted on Beatport Top 100 as well.

Baleno Wicked Weekends, the intellectual property of Zee Live, is a year-long party marathon spaced over 40 weekends and will be held at the biggest party destinations across six different cities, featuring some of the most popular independent artists from the Indie music scene in India and around the world.

Baleno Wicked Weekends has featured indie acts like Raghu Dixit, Parekh & Singh, Junkyard Groove, and bass music producers like Sound Avtar and Mojo Jojo among others earlier.

Described as India’s longest party marathon, Baleno Wicked Weekends is collaboration between Maruti Suzuki, NEXA and Zee Live and it has put on 11 shows so far. The agenda of the festival is to feature some of the most exciting independent music talent from India.

Baleno Wicked Weekends Sartek Revealed Recordings Hardwell Beatport Zee Live Raghu Dixit Parekh & Singh Junkyard Groove Sound Avtar Mojo Jojo Maruti Suzuki Nexa Todi Mill Social independent artists #BalenoWickedWeekends
