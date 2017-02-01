Malishka bags award for being the most stylish RJ in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka who was creating news for her visit at the Big Boss house (Big Boss Season 10) as a debate panellist, is back in news. Malishka got the Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish Awards on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 at J.W. Marriott, Juhu. It was a star-studded evening with celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Maharashtra C.M. Devendra Fadnavis, Aditya Thackrey, Gautam Singhania and several others.

Amongst the award winners was Red FM’s very own RJ Malishka. She got the award for being Maharashtra’s most stylish RJ.

“It’s such a huge honour and privilege to have received this award among so many other talented and of course stylish people. As you all know my profession demands me to be behind the scenes most of the time, I never thought I would be winning an award for the style but this has made me truly ecstatic and I’m extremely humbled,” said RJ Malishka who looked elated with her trophy.

Some of the other award winners were Aditya Thackeray who won the award for the most stylish youth icon, Tiger Shroff for the most stylish actor, Hrithik Roshan for the most stylish superstar. The nominees were awarded on the basis of the decisions of a jury appointed by Lokmat team.

RJ Malishka caught up with actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Atul Kasbekar for a quick candid interview at the event. In her rendezvous with Sonam, she got to the bottom of her look in the film ‘Neerja’ and her outstanding sense of style. Atul was probed on how he turned producer from being a celebrity manager.

Most Stylish Awards was to honour the most stylish people from various fields, be it sports, entertainment, business or politics.

Witness all the action from the most stylish event of the year only on Colors Marathi. The date will be announced soon.