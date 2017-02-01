RadioandMusic
I am a singer and I hope to sing as long as my voice does not let me down: Kavita Krishnamurthy

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer, Kavita Krishnamurthy has been busy touring with her husband L.Subhramaniam, something that has also been keeping her away from Bollywood. The singer has no qualms. She is happy in her space and does not wish to get back to Bollywood completely unless she gets a creatively appealing project.

The ‘Bole Chudiyan’ singer said, “I might take up Bollywood projects if any good songs come my way. After ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Love Story 1942’ and ‘Khamoshi’, I don’t think I should take up Bollywood unless there is an excellent song, at least not at this stage of my career.”

We have seen the ‘Nimbooda’ singer croon for more than 30 years now. After big hits in the 90’s she is now concentrating on classical music and collaborations with the international artiste.

“Well I am a singer and I hope to sing as long as my voice does not let me down. I do a lot of concerts – non-films but the film scenario has changed for a lot of us. None of my generation singers have been able to continue since the whole trend has changed. It’s time for new talents to also come out now, as we have been around for long now,” added the singer.

Legendary singers usually make it to the judging panel of the singing reality shows, but Krishnamurthy has stayed away from them and it’s not a conscious decision. The singer has been offered reality shows time and again, and she has had to decline it due to her busy schedule.

Collaborations with International artiste is in vogue at present, but not for Krishnamurthy. The singer along with her husband, L.Subramnium has done many concerts with the international artiste. Unfortunately, the media hasn’t talked about her collaborations much. When asked about the same the singer stated, “Collaborations with international artiste today are talked about because the media concentrates on Bollywood. We do a lot of collaborations out of Bollywood as my husband is a classical singer and he does more music with Symphony Orchestra. I get to sing with Symphony Orchestra from different countries. Basically, you are aware of Bollywood artiste as they fall under Bollywood news but I don’t.”

On her observations of the industry, the singer said, “I have not seen a radical change in music, the same trends still continue. Every year there are some songs that we like and some songs that we don’t like. So the style of music has been the same.”

Kavita Krishnamurthy L.Subhramaniam Dil De Chuke Sanam Bombay Love Story 1942 Khamoshi
