Zendaya offers modelling contract to woman who was body-shamed

MUMBAI: Actress-singer-designer Zendaya has offered a modelling contract to a young woman who was body-shamed on the digital platform.

Zendaya was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a man who was posting body-shaming tweets about an unnamed girl.

"Stumbling across this is stupid s***, she is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen," Zendaya, 20, tweeted.

Then she found the woman and offered her a modelling contract with the actress' clothing line Daya by Zendaya, reports people.com.

"Can we find her? I'd love for her to be a model," she tweeted.

Zendaya's fans helped her to find the woman.

The woman immediately thanked Zendaya as her Twitter, filled up with congratulations messages.

"Wow...I have no words," she tweeted. "I'm really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal."

(Source: IANS)