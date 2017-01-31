Taylor Swift goes behind the scenes with 'Fifty Shades Darker' single- 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik may play star-crossed lovers in their new “I Don't Wanna Live Forever” music video, but in real life things are more fun between the two pals.

In behind-the-scenes clips, Taylor Swift shares a few details about how she looked forward to the collaboration with the singer.

“I've known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one of those that is really rare,” she says. “I think he's really special and wonderful, and it's really, really amazing to get to work together. “The two behind the scenes video clips feature the two stars footage of the video and discussing the idea behind the video as well.

The two recently had released the single a few days ago that features the two experiencing anger and frustration as they are shown to be falling out of each other. The song appears on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff produced and co-wrote the yearning track, which has the pair pining for an ex-lover after a breakup.

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be released on February 10th, just a few days ahead of the Valentine's Day release date for the film. Tove Lo, Halsey, Kygo, Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas have also recorded songs for the album. ‘I Don't Wanna Live Forever,’ currently sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 two spots shy when it debuted at No. 6 on the chart.

Watch the video of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ here: