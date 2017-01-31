RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jan 2017 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal records his first Gujarati single

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal who has given hits after hits to the Bollywood industry will now entertain his Gujarati fans.

Jubin who has sung songs like ' The Humma Song' and ' Kaabil Hoon' , he will be now heard in a Gujarati song ' Pehlo Prem' which means First Love.

A popular TV show ' Sath Nibhana Saathiya' actor Harsh Rajput and actress Madonna Tixeira will be featuring in the music single.

Check out the teaser below :

Jubin was awarded with Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year at 8th Mirchi Music Awards, 2016 for his song ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (reprise)’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

