Collaborating with Coldplay would be awesome says Pritam

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Pritam has given the industry some very beautiful songs such as of the biggest recent hits - ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The very busy composer is tied up with his Bollywood projects and says that he does not have time to execute other plans.

Indian artists have collaborated with international artists and Pritam also wishes to be a part of this on-going trend and collaborate with an international artiste. He said, “I have plans to collaborate with international artists but where is the time. Until August I am blocked because I have films releasing. ‘Jagga Jasoos’ there are too many songs, the background music, etc. Then I have movies like ‘Raabta’, ‘Tubelight’, ‘The Ring’, that I just don’t have the time.”

Pritam has earlier collaborated with Quincy Johns and he would love to collaborate with artists like Coldplay, John Mayer He has been a fan of a Pink Floyd during his youth. “Collaborating with Coldplay would be awesome because I love the way they work and also how they shifted from Jazz music to using electronic music,” revealed Pritam.

Pritam and Arijit have gelled well together. Arijit recorded his first song for the industry with Pritam and since then the two have shared a strong bond. Even after becoming a familiar famous face in the industry, Arijit visits Pritam’s recording studio frequently. Pritam said, “Arijit keeps coming to the studio because he knows everyone in the studio and it is a comfortable set up for him. He is a good singer, a smart musician and an intelligent musician as well. I am extremely happy for him.”

Pritam has been giving opportunities to new singers and composers whenever possible. Singers like Mohit Chauhan, Mika, Neeraj-Shridhar, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Monali Thakur, Papon have all recorded their first song with Pritam. Also, Pritam has started a new platform ‘ JAM 8’ where he keeps promoting new music directors.

With has so many projects to work with, will he bring in some new singers on the stage? Pritam answered, “Till the song is out I am not sure which voice is suitable because I mix all voices, I hear, and then I take a call, it's a long process.”

The music industry in Bollywood is dominated by male music composers. Radioandmusic asked Pritam to share his views on why there was a dearth of female music composers in the industry. Agreeing, Pritam said, “We have had female composers like Usha Khanna, Sneha Khandwalka. Though the number of female composer is less in number, I have no idea why this is so. I really don’t have an answer to this and this also makes me think why we don’t have more of female songs. Nowadays 70-80 per cent of the songs are male songs and we see it as a male oriented thing, but it actually is not. At 'JAM 8', I will pick up a few female composers now and promote them. I also agree that there should be more female composers and female songs in the industry.”

There are more and more new singers launched almost every day and this hampers the lifespan of each singer in the industry. The yesteryear melody queen Lata Mangeshkar’s generation had long career spans as singers in the industry as compared to the present. On this matter, sharing his views, Pritam said, “This is not the fact. It is good there is so much new talent getting a chance. Today also, if a singer wants a long career span for 10 or 15 or 20 years that singer can have it. There is no monopoly anymore. Now it's the phase where no matter how talented one is, due to opportunities offered by the digital medium, one will get a chance easily. People have become open-minded now. Nobody is now afraid to support newcomers.”